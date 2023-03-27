We support Ghana’s engagement with the IMF – Kamala Harris

The US Vice President, Kamala Harris, announced this at a joint Press Conference with President Akufo-Addo.

“We welcome Ghana’s commitment to reform its economy for sustainable and inclusive growth. We support Ghana’s engagement with the IMF, and we will continue to push all bilateral creditors to provide meaningful debt reduction for countries that need it.

“It is critical to do so to build long-term economic growth and prosperity and to increase US investments. Our partnership is already strong, and I believe that today we have strengthened it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The US has also announced that its Department of Treasury’s Office of Technical Assistance (OTA) will deploy a full-time resident advisor to assist the Ministry of Finance to develop and execute medium-to-long-term reforms needed to improve debt sustainability and support a competitive, dynamic government debt market.

The project, according to the USA will complement and build on the Government of Ghana’s debt restructuring efforts.

Delivering her speech at the KIA, Veep Kamala Harris highlighted her devotion to holding dialogues that will strengthen and stimulate opportunities in various sectors of the continent.

BI Africa

In particular, on this visit, she stressed doing work that is steady on addressing climate issues and fostering good country ties.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I intend to do work focused on boosting investment, facilitating growth, and creating opportunities touching various areas of economic empowerment of women and girls, empowerment of youth entrepreneurship, digital inclusion, and supporting work done to increase food security and adaptation to the effects of the climate crisis."