We thank God that Martin Amidu is no more the Special Prosecutor- Paul Adom Otchere

Expressing joy at this development, Mr. Adom-Otchere said the approval of Kissi Agyebeng as the new Special Prosecutor should be a relief to all Ghanaians.

In an editorial on his popular show, he played a montage of Amidu’s reign as Special Prosecutor with a song thanking God playing in the background.

“Why we are excited is that the lawyer who was told that you have conducted an investigation against a Ghanaian, you have made findings against a Ghanaian. He made the findings and he sent the findings to the President and the President said take the findings to the person so that you will hear the other side.”

“It is a cardinal principle of law to hear the other side and this advise by President to Mr. Amidu then triggered all sorts of things in November, 2020. So we are celebrating tonight because he is gone, we don’t need him”, Adom-Otchere said.

He continued by saying: “We don’t want that kind of attitude, we want another kind of attitude for the office of the Special Prosecutor. We don’t want the megalomaniac attitude of ‘I know all’, I’m the only one who understands everything and without me it won’t work; we don’t need that kind of attitude.”

The new Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng was vetted and unanimously approved by the Appointments Committee of Parliament yesterday.

Answering questions on graft during the vetting, Kissi Agyebeng said he can not uproot corruption entirely as Special Prosecutor, however, he will make it a difficult venture.

“There is no way I can stop corruption. But, I’m going to make corruption very costly to engage in”, he said.

“I am my own man and I’m coming with my own mind,” Agyebeng told the committee.

Agyebeng was nominated by the Attorney General, Godfrey Dame Yeboah as Ghana’s next Special Prosecutor.