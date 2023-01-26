We were not consulted on Minority leadership change - Muntaka

Speaking to the press in Accra, the Asawase Member of Parliament said there was no consultations made.

“At no such meeting was this issue brought up for discussion. So it is clear that the letter may have been written by the General Secretary, but it’s a decision by a few people, and we believe that our party should sit up because Article 55 of the 1997 constitution enjoins us to follow democratic processes.”

“We were never consulted. Rumours that some elders were sent to talk to us, that is not true. We do not think it is acceptable for us as parliamentarians to watch on as leaders are chosen for us,” he said when the NDC MPs petitioned the party leadership over the recent changes in its front bench in the house.

Meanwhile, several NDC MPs including MP for Bolgatanga East, Dominic Ayine, and Tamale Central MP, Murtala Muhammed later described the leadership changes as undemocratic and deeply worrying, after they claimed they were not consulted prior to the change.

The NDC earlier this week replaced Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu with Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembelle also replaced Ketu North MP, James Klutse Avedzi as the Deputy Minority Leader while Kwame Governs Agbodza replaced Asawase MP, Muntaka Mubarak as the Minority Chief Whip.

Meanwhile, Mustapha Gbande, the Deputy General Secretary of the NDC was attacked and beaten up by some angry youth suspected to be members of the party who stormed a radio station where he was speaking to justify the reshuffle of the leadership of the party’s caucus in parliament.

The hostile incident occurred on January 25, 2023, on the premises of Radio Tamale 91.7.