"We will be extravagant in worshipping God" - Otabil replies critics


Greater Works "We will be extravagant in worshipping God" - Otabil replies critics

Speaking at the 2018 edition of Greater Works at the Independence Square in Accra, the respected preacher said: "We are going millions and billions for his glory. We make no apology whatsoever for the one who deserves the highest resource is the one who created all the resource."

The church makes no apology for spending massively to worship God, the General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church, Pastor Mensah Otabil has said.

"Why do you put up all of these to worship God just worship God in your heart. Why do you have to put up church buildings and build stages and invest money,?" he quizzed rhetorically.

He then went on to draw an analogy to justify why the church spends big on worshipping God.

He asked in session: "classrooms don't teach mathematics so why do you build classrooms?"

"Hospital buildings are not nurses and doctors why do you spend 240m to build hospitals?".

"Stadia don't play football but why do you build stadia to play football."

He explained that it's "because you must create an atmosphere for what you treasure to happen in."

"There is nobody who deserves better honour than the King of kings...and we will use it to worship him.

"We will be extravagant, we will go the extra mile," he concluded.

