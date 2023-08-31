We will not back down on our protest against the BoG Governor – Mahama Ayariga

According to him, the police claimed that their move was to avert any unforeseen coup that could disrupt the country’s peace.

Speaking at a public forum on the collapse of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) in Accra on Thursday, Mr. Ayariga said, “What I find tragic is not what the central bank has done, but to have the police tell us that we cannot protest against what the Governor has done because they are afraid that there will be a military coup tells us how low President Akufo-Addo and his government have brought us. But we will march. If the coup will happen, it will happen.”

“The real reason why we are marching is to prevent the coup. That is why whatever the police will do, we will march to send a signal to the police that we will do whatever possible to prevent the coup.”

Deputy Minority Leader Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has similarly expressed his disappointment with the Accra Police Command’s move to secure a court injunction from the High Court in order to prevent their planned protest on September 5, 2023.

During an address, he accused the police of actively trying to obstruct their planned protest.

However, he emphasized their refusal to succumb to the frustration of the police and insisted that they would go ahead with the protest march on the routes they gave to the police earlier.