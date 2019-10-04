They said the manual is against the moral fibre of the country.

Addressing a press conference in Accra, Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader in Parliament called on Ghanaians to resist the CSE.

The Minority revealed that the Akufo-Addo government has signed Ghana up to the Program Acceleration Countries (PAC) initiative involving six African countries for the implementation of Comprehensive Sexuality Education.

“If the CSE is allowed to stand, the President can expect the current generation of children to grow and blasphemously turn his cathedral into a stinking brothel of sodomy,” Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu told the media at a press conference in Accra.

He added that “The move to introduce the CSE is desperately championed by the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender community (LGBT community), and pay masters of the Nana Akufo-Addo NPP government.

MP for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu,

"We will join well-meaning Ghanaians who respect and uphold our culture and religious values in high esteem to resist it. Worrying is the age target.”

The initiative is being funded by the Swedish government which has so far committed $22 million for the initiative.

This CSE policy, according to the minority, will promote the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community.