We’ll apply common sense in passing anti-LGBTQI Bill – Speaker of Parliament

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has allayed the fears of Ghanaians on the human rights infringements in the proposed anti-LGBTQI Bill.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin
According to the Speaker, the Bill will be passed with a dash of common sense.

He said despite the many controversies that the bill has generated it is healthy for Ghana’s democracy.

“In fact, it has assumed some different dimensions. For me, this is healthy for a maturing democracy like Ghana. It is important we allow various shapes of opinions to canvass their position on the bill. As Ghanaians, I want to plead that we accommodate the views of others on whatever perception they have and let’s maintain the peace that we have.

“It is a law that will take into consideration the richness of common sense, human decency, morality, fact and logic. At the end of the day it will be a law that will transform this country into something else,” he stated during his opening remarks as Parliament reconvened on Tuesday.

The Rt Hon. Speaker assured Ghanaians that the process of passing the bill will be made public, “the seating of the Committee will be public and the decision of this House will be public. We will want to know where each Member of Parliament comes in.

“I know Ghanaians are expectant and there are over hundred petitions before the Committee of Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs. But we will try not allow any Filibustering of this bill. Because it is not only Africa, the whole-world is looking for the outcome of this bill.”

The Speaker called on the Members of Parliament (MPs) to allow the religious bodies, the Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), persons in the academia among others to participate in the deliberations.

