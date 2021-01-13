He said this due to the storming of Parliament by police and military personnel on January 7th which he claimed was sanctioned by ACP Kwesi Fori.

The Tamale South lawmaker said the police had no business being in the chamber and someone has to answer for it.

Mr Iddrisu, in an interview on Joy News said reports of a police invitation to him and some MPs in his party for marching to the headquarters of the Electoral Commission in defiance of the Public Order Act.

“We proceeded on a procession in accordance with Article 21 of the constitution. What I also do know now is that ACP Ofori, I also saw him in the Chamber on the night of January 7, he also will probably have to come and explain to parliament what he and his men were doing in the Chamber and on the floor of Parliament at that material moment. Because that is also in contempt of Parliament,” he explained.

Haruna Iddrisu DCX

Asked if he was calling for the ACP to face Parliament’s Privileges Committee, Mr Iddrisu answered in the affirmative, indicating that ACP Ofori must demonstrate that he indeed had the authority and invitation of the Marshal of Parliament who is in charge of security in the house before he and his men entered the chamber.

In a related development, the MP for Tema West, Carlos Ahenkorah has said that he will forgive Muntaka Mubarak for assaulting him.

In an interview on Accra based Neat FM, the MP who snatched ballot papers during the election of Speaker for the 8th Parliament said he will not take revenge against his colleague who hit me on the floor of the House.

He debunked reports which suggest that he is planning a retaliation on Muntaka, saying “I forgive him”.