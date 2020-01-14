This was announced by the Director of Operations at the Accra Regional Police Command, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Kwesi Ofori.

This comes after 18 trainee teachers were arrested after picketing the premises of the Ghana Education Service (GES) on Monday to demand posting.

ACP Kwesi Ofori

“That pattern of people embarking on illegal demonstrations by not informing the police should come to a halt,” ACP Ofori said, as quoted by myjoyonline.com.

“Police will assert itself; we will ensure that authority prevails and that henceforth we will not take it kindly with persons or group of persons who on their own, embark on demonstration without recourse to law.”

The Police chief added that persons who wish to hold demonstrations must inform the Police ahead of time.

This, he said, would allow adequate preparation on the side of the police before the protest takes place.

“The law is for you to inform police ahead of time. We will not promote or encourage anarchy. We will carry out the spirit of accordance in all our dealings with public demonstrations,” ACP Ofori advised.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education has indicated that it has financial clearance to post only trainee teachers who graduated in 2018.

According to the Ministry, it is currently unable to post trainee teachers who graduated in other years.

This was disclosed by the Public Relations Officers for the Education Ministry, Vincent Assafuah.