The protesters numbering about 40 physician assistants who graduated from the Kintampo College of Health said several calls on authorities for posting seem to have fallen on deaf ears.

The unemployed physician assistants said their action has been necessitated after the government's failed promises to them.

READ MORE: Nana Addo lied - Unemployed nurses

A leader of the group, Edward Aloryito said they won't go home until the government posts them.

Speaking to Accra-based Citi FM, he said "We are picketing until we get our clearance issues sorted out. Until that is done, we are ready to sleep at the premises of the Ministry of Health."

Picketing at the Health Ministry to demand employment has become a common phenomenon for various health professionals in the country.

The government has consistently given assurances that it will address their demands, but that has often been after a series of protests including picketing at the ministry.

In 2017, a group of unemployed nurses spent two days at the Ministry demanding their posting. They had their issue resolved after they spent the night at the Ministry.

Some of the frustrated jobless nurses now deem it worthwhile to refer their concerns to the media since they believe the Ministry deliberately ignores their concerns and fail to respond to letters over their unemployment.