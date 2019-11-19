The Minister admonished Ghanaians to disregard the claims by the group that they have seceded from Ghana.

The government, in a statement signed by Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, however, said it “takes note of the activities” of the foundation, adding: “Ghana remains a sovereign state which has not ceded any part of its territory to any person or group of persons.”

“While admonishing the public to disregard the claims by the group, the general public is hereby informed that state security agencies are taking the necessary measures to ensure that persons involved with the illegal act, are dealt with in accordance with the law.

“Ghana’s security agencies remain in firm charge of Ghana’s territory and encourage all persons to continue with their daily activities normally”, the statement said.

Last week, the group announced their independence from Ghana.

This was done by Mr Charles Kudzordzi also known as Papavi Hogbedetor, at a public gathering of its adherents at the premises of the former Unity Rural Bank which is a few metres away from the Ho Police Training school.

Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah

Papa Hogbedetor wondered if it was ever possible for parents to forget their children.

“They forgot about us because we’re not their children”, he said, declaring to cheers from his followers: “From the midnight of 16 November 2019 entering into Sunday, 17 November 2019, we’re now Western Togoland state”.