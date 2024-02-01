Well-educated men have more than one sexual partner - GSS report reveals

The survey indicates a notable trend as men ascend the academic ladder, with an increasing likelihood of having multiple sexual partners. For those lacking formal education, 14.5% reported having more than two partners and 18.6% engaged in sexual relations with someone other than their wife or cohabiting partner.

Even among men whose education concluded at the primary level, the figures rose, with 14.9% having more than two partners and 29.9% engaging in extramarital or non-cohabiting relationships.

Secondary school graduates saw a further uptick, with 15.1% having more than two partners and 36.1% participating in relationships outside of their marriage or cohabitation.

Surprisingly, the trend reached its zenith among men with higher education (tertiary level), as 15.4% reported having more than two partners and a staggering 41.8% engaged in sexual activities with someone other than their spouse or cohabiting partner.

Interestingly, the inverse holds true for women. The survey data suggests that women tend to have fewer sexual partners as their educational attainment increases.

Among uneducated women, only 1.0% reported having more than two partners, and 6.9% engaged in relationships outside of marriage or cohabitation.

Even among those with only basic (primary level) education, the percentage of women with more than two partners increased to 2.8%, and 21.5% were involved in extramarital or non-cohabiting relationships.

For secondary school graduates, the trend continued, with 2.4% having more than two partners and 27.3% participating in relationships outside of their marriage or cohabitation.

Finally, women with tertiary level education displayed the lowest percentages, with only 1.5% having more than two partners, and 25.2% engaging in sexual activities with someone other than their spouse or cohabiting partner.