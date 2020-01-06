He said the policy is similar to first and second services in church which allows many people to get the chance to listen to the word of God.

According the Vice President, the programme is a tentative policy to take care of the huge numbers that are benefiting from the free senior high school policy.

“In the first three years of this policy, we have seen enrollment in Ghana for Free SHS Education increased by 69%, that is a very high level of increase, and many of these children, if it had not been for Free SHS Education, would have been sited at home and we would have had to contend with the problem later on, in life of these children.

“So, let’s bring an innovation, let’s everybody go, and that is the Double track. It’s like when you have a church and the Church Membership grows so high, now all of them cannot go into the Church for one service so you say Okay! I will do the first service some of you will come, the second Service some of you will, and that is the Double-track system that we are operating right now”

The Vice President, however, hastened to add that, the government is expanding infrastructure in all Senior High Schools in the country and will soon end the Double-track system.

Vice President Bawumia

“In fact, we are building the infrastructure in Schools and in a few years the Double Track System will be history but it is important that we start this now because of this 69% if we hadn’t started and brought the Double Track system many would have been sited home but whose child should stay home and whose child should go to school. In a not too distant future we will build a big enough Church that where everybody will come and we’ll have the first service but in the meantime, you cannot say some people should not hear the word of God. We want everybody to hear the word of God just as we want everybody to attend school”.

Dr Bawumia maintained Free SHS policy is so critical to the future of this country because the key to the development of any nation is the education of its people.

“If you have an educated population, the evidence shows from economic history that Countries that have educated their people have risen up to the development ladder and this is why Nana Akufo Addo was very key on the introduction of the Free SHS education”