ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

We’ll expose NPP MPs sabotaging the anti-LGBTQI bill – Sam George

Evans Annang

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram has expressed frustration with the delay in passing the anti-gay bill.

Sam Nartey George
Sam Nartey George

He said the bill, christened Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, is being frustrated by members of the Majority.

Recommended articles

He alleged that some Majority MPs have been influenced by persons with an interest in the promotion of LGBT activities in the country, thereby frustrating the process.

Speaking to journalists in Parliament, Samuel Nartey George, who is also the MP for Ningo-Prampram, said the proponents will not entertain attempts by the Majority caucus to undermine the bill.

Coronavirus: You’re a ‘murderer’ if you hike prices of goods – Sam George fires
Coronavirus: You’re a ‘murderer’ if you hike prices of goods – Sam George fires Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

“Those who have been influenced by persons who have an interest in LGBTQ should return whatever influence they have collected because we will fight and the next time we address the media, I will mention names. I have been impressed by my co-sponsors not to mention names, and it is out of respect for them that I am not mentioning names, but if they continue this behavior of frustrating the bill, I will mention names.”

“This bill was introduced in 2021 and this is the last time we will accept this kind of behaviour. Ghanaians should take note, the Christian community, the Muslim community, the African Traditional community, and the National House of Chiefs who have supported this bill should take note of the actions of persons on the Floor of the House who are seeking to slow down the move of this bill.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Committee, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, has rubbished the allegations by Sam George.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NPP flag

NPP Parliamentary Primaries: Results so far

GES to reconsider first year reopening for SHS

GES to revise first-year reopening date for SHS

Parliament calls for reschedule of SHS freshmen reopen date to January

Revise SHS freshmen reopen date to January - Parliament to GES

NPP PRIMARIES CANDIDATES

Sammi Awuku, Nana Ama Darkua, Akosua Manu elected NPP PC, Mark Okraku-Mante defeated