We’ll expose NPP MPs sabotaging the anti-LGBTQI bill – Sam George

He alleged that some Majority MPs have been influenced by persons with an interest in the promotion of LGBT activities in the country, thereby frustrating the process.

Speaking to journalists in Parliament, Samuel Nartey George, who is also the MP for Ningo-Prampram, said the proponents will not entertain attempts by the Majority caucus to undermine the bill.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

“Those who have been influenced by persons who have an interest in LGBTQ should return whatever influence they have collected because we will fight and the next time we address the media, I will mention names. I have been impressed by my co-sponsors not to mention names, and it is out of respect for them that I am not mentioning names, but if they continue this behavior of frustrating the bill, I will mention names.”

“This bill was introduced in 2021 and this is the last time we will accept this kind of behaviour. Ghanaians should take note, the Christian community, the Muslim community, the African Traditional community, and the National House of Chiefs who have supported this bill should take note of the actions of persons on the Floor of the House who are seeking to slow down the move of this bill.”