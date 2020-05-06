The GPCC said churches have proper structures and the capacity to roll out effective social-distancing and safety measures unlike the market places and other business centres which have a challenge adhering to safety etiquettes.

Bishop S.N. Mensah, an Executive Member of the Council and President of the Full Gospel Church International, said "the ban was on the social gathering but we have parliament meeting… In the markets, they say social-distancing [must be observed] but markets, sometimes, are crowded, so, if we can have people meeting at the market and parliament is meeting, recently chiefs were installing their traditional leaders, which was not the best, so, I think preventing churches [from the meeting] and asking church members not to meet is not the best."

Bishop S.N. Mensah in an interview on Accra-based Class FM said the churches are putting in some mechanisms to ensure the social distancing protocol.

"We're all helping to put in some mechanisms, so, we are expecting that in the shortest possible time, churches should be able to meet but with certain conditions in place.

"For instance, the church should not be full to 50 percent capacity or 50 percent capacity," he said.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo banned all public gatherings including conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, and church activities and related events as part of measures to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country.

"I have decided in the interest of public safety and the protection of our population to review the public gathering advisories earlier announced as follows. Firstly, all public gatherings including conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, sporting events, and religious activities, such as services in churches and mosques, have been suspended for the next four (4) weeks. Private burials are permitted, but with limited numbers, not exceeding twenty-five (25) in attendance," he stated.