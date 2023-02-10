ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

We’ll picket at Parliament next week for exclusion from the DDEP – Pension Bondholders

Evans Annang

The Pensioner Bondholders Forum has announced that its members will picket at Parliament next Tuesday to protest their exclusion from the domestic debt exchange programme.

Its day 4 as pensioner bondholders return to Finance Ministry to picket over DDEP
Its day 4 as pensioner bondholders return to Finance Ministry to picket over DDEP

According to the forum, they will also witness the debate between members of the House and the Finance Ministry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Dr. Adu Anane Antwi, Convener of the Pensioners Bondholders Forum said this on Accra based Citi FM.

“If we have the strength which we pray to God that we should always have, we will continuously be at the Ministry until that total exemption is granted. The only day we will not be there is Tuesday when the Minister is supposed to appear before Parliament. We are going to be in Parliament to see and hear for ourselves what he will tell Parliament and what the response and reaction of Parliament will be.”

Its day 4 as pensioner bondholders return to Finance Ministry to picket over DDEP
Its day 4 as pensioner bondholders return to Finance Ministry to picket over DDEP Pulse Ghana

Members of the Pensioner Bondholders Forum have picketed four times in a row at the Finance Ministry to demand a total exemption of their investments from the Domestic Debt Exchange programme.

Government has proposed a 15% coupon rate but the group of about 30 retirees amidst singing patriotic Ghanaian songs told Citi News that they will not accept any haircuts on their investments as their livelihoods depend on the proceeds from these investments.

One pensioner bondholder told Citi News, “the only term we understand now is a total exemption. They exempted pension funds so we the retirees will return to picket again.”

Meanwhile, the window for bondholders to complete tender processes under the DDE programme has been extended by government despite the Tuesday, February 7, 2023, deadline that had earlier been given.

The extension was necessitated by technical glitches that some of the bondholders faced as “they tried to complete the online tender process,” to enable those who were unable to finish the process do so.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ibrahim Mahama and Ningwie Leonard Lanyeli

Ibrahim Mahama to pay for treatment of former NSMQ contestant suffering from bipolar disorder

Jail

West Hills Mall Shop Manager remanded for allegedly firing taser at 33-year-old man to death

Ken Ofori-Atta

If we don’t get the IMF deal by March, the economy will crash – Ofori-Atta warns

Ejuraman Anglican Senior High School disaster

5 students in intensive care, 35 others receive treatment as dining structure collapses