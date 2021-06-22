We’ll prevent any terrorist attack from Burkinabe rebels - Akufo-Addo assures

The announcement made by President Akufo-Addo comes just a week after security agencies were put on high alert to fore-planned attacks by bandits from Burkina Faso.

He was speaking at a meeting with the Bawku Naba to end his tour of the Upper-East region.

“The proximity of your region to Burkina Faso makes it an obvious potential target for these murderers and criminals who want to destabilize and terrorize our lives in Ghana.”

He went on “Bawku Naba, you are aware of the measures that the government is taking to strengthen the security agencies here and protect us from terrorist attacks emanating from Burkina Faso.

“And I’m happy to inform you that a permanent baracks is going to be established here in this area to be able to address the issue of terrorism.”

Pulse Ghana

According to a police memo, some bandits from Burkina Faso – known for their operations on the Ghana-Burkina Faso border – are planning to launch attacks in the coming days.

The memo indicated that the suspected bandits may have already infiltrated the country with military-grade weapons.