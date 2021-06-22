RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

We’ll prevent any terrorist attack from Burkinabe rebels - Akufo-Addo assures

Evans Annang

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured residents of the Upper East Region that Ghana will foil any planned attacks in the region by Burkinabe rebels.

President Akufo-Addo in Bawku
He said the security agencies are well equipped to deal with terrorist attack.

The announcement made by President Akufo-Addo comes just a week after security agencies were put on high alert to fore-planned attacks by bandits from Burkina Faso.

He was speaking at a meeting with the Bawku Naba to end his tour of the Upper-East region.

“The proximity of your region to Burkina Faso makes it an obvious potential target for these murderers and criminals who want to destabilize and terrorize our lives in Ghana.”

He went on “Bawku Naba, you are aware of the measures that the government is taking to strengthen the security agencies here and protect us from terrorist attacks emanating from Burkina Faso.

“And I’m happy to inform you that a permanent baracks is going to be established here in this area to be able to address the issue of terrorism.”

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
According to a police memo, some bandits from Burkina Faso – known for their operations on the Ghana-Burkina Faso border – are planning to launch attacks in the coming days.

The memo indicated that the suspected bandits may have already infiltrated the country with military-grade weapons.

"Bandits suspected to be in possession of military-grade weapons may have already infiltrated Ghana at yet-to-be-identified locations in the northern regions and they are poised to launch the attacks any moment from now," the wireless message stated.

