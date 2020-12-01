The actor cum politician recently criticised Lydia Alhassan, his rival for the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat, for covering his billboards during a rally at East Legon, American House.

However, reacting to this, an NPP Director of Administration at the party’s youth wing, Nana Asafo Adjei, described Dumelo’s utterances as petty.

He said the NDC parliamentary candidate was approaching politics as if he was still in his acting profession.



“I am not interested in pettiness; this is so petty for me. I say that because you claim someone has covered your billboard with her banner, the billboard was not destroyed or removed. She had a program there and covered it up. The best thing you did was report to the police who told you it will be removed after the program. Is this why he is making noise?” Nana Asafo Adjei is quited as saying by Ghanaweb.

“Look John Dumelo, he is still acting. He has been given a script and he is acting but latest by 7th or 8th December we will show him that we do politics so he should keep acting.”

This comes after Dumelo clashed with the NPP’s Lydia Alhassan during a debate organised by Accra-based 3FM last week.

The said debate nearly resulted in a brawl when Dumelo deemed Lydia Alhassan to have disrespected him.

In trumpeting some of his ongoing projects, Dumelo said the distribution of free laptops to tertiary students was by far the largest single initiative in the constituency.

In a sharp riposte, Lydia Alhassan said Dumelo’s distribution of the laptops was not a well-thought project.

Speaking in Twi, she also suggested that Dumelo was “not reasonable” in going to dredge gutters in the constituency without following due procedure.

This angered Dumelo, who stood up to leave the debate but was subsequently persuaded by the moderators to stay.