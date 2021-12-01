We’ll vote on every decision in Parliament; no more consensus - Minority

Speaking in a press conference in Accra after the Majority bypassed them to approve the 2022 budget, he said there will be no consensus anymore in Parliament.

According to the Minority, the actions by the Majority in Parliament would haunt them because they never had the number they claim to have to over turn the decision presided over by the Speaker of Parliament.

“As far back as Friday we the Minority rejected the 2022 budget which reflected in votes and proceedings. I am particularly happy that even the Majority Leader in his submissions admitted that we were 137 but decided to walk out from a humiliating defect that was deserving to him and his government.

“The Constitution says a deputy Speaker shall not retain his original vote while presiding, so constitutionally they were also 137. Ghanaians should expect that what they have done is also a nullity to quote them. The precedent they are setting will haunt them in the future.” the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu stated at a press conference in Parliament Tuesday 30th November, 2022.

He referred to Article 104 and supported by the Standing Order 109 as the bases on which what the Minority did with the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin did by rejecting the budget as legitimate.

“Expect otherwise provided for in this Constitutions matters in Parliament shall be determine by votes of Majority of Members present and voting with at least half of the members present,” the Minority Leader quoted.