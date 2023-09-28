We’re looking at using electric vehicles for public transport soon - Bawumia

According to Dr Bawumia, electric vehicles will drastically reduce the cost of transportation as the major components of the cost is fuel and spare parts and also reduce carbon emission.

Sharing the news on Facebook after visiting SolarTaxi, a wholly owned Ghanaian assembler of electric vehicles in Accra on Wednesday, Dr. Bawumia expressed satisfaction after taking a ride on one of the company’s electric buses which could travel over 200 kilometres without charging the batteries.

“I paid a visit to a start-up, SolarTaxi, a wholly owned Ghanaian assembler of electric vehicles and the third largest electric vehicle assembler in Africa. They manufacture motorcycles, cars, and buses. It was a pleasure to take a ride in one of their buses which can travel from Accra to Kumasi without the need for a recharge of the batteries. They are also able to convert existing internal combustion engine vehicles to electric vehicles.

“I made the point that electric vehicles are the future and the Government is working on a policy framework of using electric vehicles for public transport in Ghana. This will drastically reduce the cost of transportation as the major components of the cost is fuel and spare parts. It will also reduce carbon emissions.

“Solar Taxi, through its bankers are also providing financing for its motorcycles, cars and buses without collateral. All they require is your GhanaCard ID and they will give you a vehicle which you can pay for over time. The average age of people working for Solar Taxi is 26 and 90% of their engineers are female.