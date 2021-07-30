GH¢100 National Cathedral appeal: We're not fools - Ghanaians to gov't

According to him, an endowment fund will be set for such contributions.

Making the announcement during the mid-year budget review on Thursday, July 29, 2021, Ofori-Atta said the Cathedral is expected to be commissioned on March 6, 2024.

He said "Work on the National Cathedral is progressing speedily and following the program of the contractor. The National Cathedral is expected to be officially commissioned on March 6, 2024. Upon completion, the National Cathedral will provide a space for formal religious activities of state and symbolize the enormous contribution of faith to nation-building."

Pulse Ghana

"This state and church partnership envisaged by the president to develop the National Cathedral is on course. An initiative; the GHC100 a month also dubbed "Ketoa Biaa Nsua" will be launched by the trustees of the National Cathedral on August 12, 2021, to give as many Ghanaians as possible the opportunity to be part of the history of the National Cathedral.

"A special shortcode 979 has been developed for this purpose as we look forward to Mr. speaker and all the members of this august house join in the GH¢100/a month," he added.

After the announcement Ghanaians on social media did not spare the Minister for appealing to them.

Some Twitter users said the government is not serious about appealing to donate GH¢100 towards the National Cathedral.

A Twitter user wrote: "It is total foolishness for we to donate 100 cedis for the building of the national cathedral. All in the name of God then hungry politicians will spend it. Never again".