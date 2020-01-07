They claim government has refused to comply with the ruling by the National Labour Commission (NLC) to ensure that members of the association received allowances due them from December 2019, January 2020 and February 2020.

Therefore, they have declared an indefinite strike for all their members across the country from January 6.

The Greater Accra President of TUTAG, Dr Ibrahim Zubairu told Accra based Citi FM that government is making a fool of them using the NCTE and thus they will not return to the lecture halls until government implements the ruling of the NLC.

“The reason for our strike is to force government to implement the NLC ruling. So the NLC has ruled and government ignored its ruling and then use NCTE to put an impediment on the way of the implementation to buy time. How do you write a letter to us on December 30th asking us to bring inputs when the ruling was on 28th October that pay us in December 2019 and you wait without doing anything till 30th December before you write a letter. What are you telling us? We are not kids, we are not small boys and this is what is happening.”

“They are playing with us, they are playing with our minds, they think we are just small boys they can just play with. They don’t respect anybody, especially the NCTE. When you talk they attack you, they lie on you, send messages that you are saying this and that which is not true. Meanwhile, they meddle with Controller [and Accountant General] when Ministry of Finance gives instructions to Controller, they go and give counter instructions."

"This is what is causing the delay and we want NLC to go to court to ensure they implement the ruling and so we are striking until they do that. We are not meeting anybody, if anybody wants to meet us we will go to NLC and meet them because that is where the ruling was made.”