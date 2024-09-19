We're ready for Democracy Hub's demonstration if venue is changed - Ghana Police

“For purposes of emphasis, we wish to state categorically, that the Ghana Police Service has not stopped Democracy Hub from embarking on the planned protest. The only disagreement is on their choice of the Revolution Square, in front of the Jubilee House, as the location for the protest,” the statement read.

The police noted that adequate security measures are in place for the event, but these would only be implemented if a new location is agreed upon by both parties. The law enforcement agency communicated this decision to the organisers and expressed their hope for an amicable resolution.

According to the police, they received a formal notice from Democracy Hub on 9th July 2024 regarding their planned picketing at Revolution Square. However, after an assessment based on the Public Order Act, 1994 (Act 491), the police determined that holding the protest at the proposed location could pose risks to public order, safety, and health.

“In the interest of public defence, public order, public safety, and the running of essential services, the Police engaged the organisers and requested them to consider an alternative location for the picketing,” the statement explained.

Despite efforts to negotiate, the organisers of the protest remained firm in their choice of location, prompting the police to seek a restraining order from the Accra High Court. On 18th September 2024, the court granted the order, prohibiting Democracy Hub from demonstrating at Revolution Square during the specified dates.