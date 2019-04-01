It said drastic measures are being put in place address the challenges and restore constant power to Ghanaians.

This was disclosed at a press conference by the deputy Energy Minister, William Owuraku Aidoo in Accra.

“We have enough fuel, contrary that government doesn’t have money and we are mismanaging the energy sector, that is absolute balderdash…in a nutshell all that I am trying to say is that we have taken the necessary steps to reduce to the barest minimum the disruption of power to the country.

“All I will say now on behalf of the Hon. Minister, the President of course is to apologise to the people of Ghana and to assure you that we are doing all we can to bring the supply of electricity to normalcy.”

Ghanaians have been faced with erratic power supply in the last few weeks. This has led to the suggestion that "Dumsor" has returned.

The recent bout of challenges in electricity supply comes barely two weeks after the Energy Minister John Peter Amewu assured that the situation will stabilize in five days.