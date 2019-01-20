Director of Public Affairs for the Ghana Police Service, ACP David Eklu, says investigation is still on going for possible prosecution of NAM1.

He told Accra-based Citi FM: “Discussions were held as to the possibility of bringing him to Ghana to answer or assist with investigations we have already commenced.

"They gave us the assurance that he will make his first appearance in court on 2nd February and after that if the case is finally determined then they can facilitate his extradition to Ghana to face the court.”

He continued: “The discussion, as I gathered from the team is very fruitful and they gave us all the assurance that they will make him available to Ghana authorities as soon as that case is determined.. It does not mean we have truncated investigations.

"Other processes are ongoing to gather information that will lead to possible prosecution so we have not stopped. Investigation is still ongoing but he is the key to our investigation and that is why we need him to give us a statement but in all that investigation is still ongoing.”

His comments follow doubts being raised by some Ghanaians about the ability of the police to investigate and prosecute NAM1.

The doubts were raised after a government delegation returned from Dubai without Nana Appiah. He was arrested in Dubai.

The government officials were sent to negotiate for his extradition to Ghana.

But Authorities in Dubai say he is due for court on February 2, 2019, after he was detained for misdemeanor.