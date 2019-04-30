According to him, there is the need for government to ensure the kidnappings do not become a feature in Ghana.

The President made the statement while speaking to members of the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) at the Jubilee House on Monday.

“We are all concerned about this phenomenon of kidnappings which we have not known. Our brothers and sisters in Nigeria have known it. But we have not known it in this country and we need to do something about it to make sure that it doesn’t become a feature of our society.

“I am very, very determined on the issue and decisions are being taken as we seek what will be a clear manifestation of the determination I have to deal with this matter,” President Akufo-Addo said.

Kidnapping cases in the country have been on the ascendency in the last couple of months.

Three teenage girls have been missing in Takoradi over the last 12 months, with their whereabouts still not known.

Ruth Quayson, Priscilla Blessing Bentum and Priscilla Koranchie were reportedly kidnapped between August 2018 and January 2019.

The Police has so far managed to arrest the suspect, identified as Nigerian national Samuel Wilson Udoterg, but have not been able to extract much from him.

Earlier this month, the Police CID boss at a press conference disclosed that they had discovered the whereabouts of the girls.

COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah said the police was putting measures in place to hand them to their families.

However, nothing has since been heard after that press conference, with parents of the kidnapped girls still soliciting answers from the police.