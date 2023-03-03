We’re ‘vehemently opposed’ to building kayayei hostel in Accra – Ga Traditional Council

A statement signed by King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, Ga Mantse and the President of the Ga Traditional Council said that the people behind the project should take it elsewhere.

“The Ga Traditional Council under the leadership of its President, Ga Mantse and the people of The Ga State, remain vehemently opposed to this Project,” the statement reads in part.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

The government has started the construction of seven 4-storey hostel facilities in seven municipalities in the Greater Accra Region to accommodate the kayayei.

READ ALSO: Restaurant owner jailed 2 years for selling chips fried with oil from transformer

According to the government, the move, which is one of its major campaign promises, is to give the head porters decent accommodation after the close of work.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials of the Ga West Municipal Assembly (GWMA) recently cut sod to begin the construction of one of the seven hostels which is expected to be completed in 18 months.

The beneficiary assemblies are the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (3), and one each at Korle Klottey, Ashaiman, La Nkwantanang and Ayawaso Central.

But the Ga Traditional Council says it has not been consulted and has not granted anyone the authority to site the project on its land.