Government to reintroduce road tolls; check out how much you’ll be paying

Andreas Kamasah

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has introduced a memo in parliament seeking approval to reintroduce road tolls after abolishing them in 2021.

Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta
Per the memo titled: Reintroduction of Road Tolls - Amendment of the Fees and Charges (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 2022, (Act 1080), motorists will be paying higher tolls than they did before the controversial abolishment.

“It is provided under Section 6 of Act 1080 for the Minister to amend the schedules of the Act to include or exclude MDAs and/or adjust the fees and charges collected by MDAs for their services through a Legislative Instrument, when necessary.

“Accordingly, this Ministry has initiated steps to provide for foundational rates for tolling of roads and highways as part of the amendments of the Act, pending completion of the process to identify the roads and highways to be affected by the reintroduction of the road tolls as stated in the Budget.

“We are by this letter conveying the proposed rates as per the attached Appendix I for input by the Ministry of Roads and Highways to enable this Ministry complete the schedule of fees under the impending Legislative Instrument,” the memo reads.

Motorbike riders and drivers of various cars will be paying tolls according to the types of vehicles they use.

Below is the list of proposed fees and charges that the government is seeking approval from parliament to impose on motorists:

Proposed road tolls
Proposed road tolls Pulse Ghana
