Ewe people are of Hebrew origin – Traditional leader gives interesting details

He told Kwame Dadzie that the facts about the origin of the Ewe people can be found in the Dead Sea Scrolls. He added that Abraham was referred to as Abraham the Evreh then.

“There was a time when Nebuchadnezzar launched a war against the Palestinians and a group of the Hebrews escaped from that war. They went to Egypt, then to Sudan then to Ethiopia all the way down to the Niger,” myjoyonline.com quotes Togbe Adabra IV as saying.

He added that the Ewes stayed in the Niger area for a while, just before the Mali and Songhai Empires and when Songhai defeated Mali, they (Ewes) moved to a place in Nigeria called Ile Ife and were there when the Oyo State sprung up.

While in Ile Ife, the Ewe people felt they were being persecuted, so they decided to move to Western Benin and settled at a place called Tado before further migrating to Dogbonyigbo and then to Ŋɔtsie in Togo.

Legend has it that while at Ŋɔtsie, the Ewes lived under different traditional leaderships including those of Agɔ and Agorkoli at different times.

However, they could not bear the callousness of King Agɔkɔli any longer, so they escaped to Daƒe and then to Tsevie.

From there, they dispersed, with some of them moving to present-day Ghana, Togo and Benin. There are also some Ewes living between the Volta River in Ghana and beyond the Mono River in Benin.