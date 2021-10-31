RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

West Hills Mall boss arrested for allegedly blocking China Mall with rocks

Kojo Emmanuel

The police have arrested the Facility manager of the West Hills mall, James Mensah, for allegedly blocking the entrance of the China mall with rocks.

China Mall blocked with rocks

James was arrested together with Samuel Annum Adjei, a 44-year-old contractor.

The police in a statement said "On Saturday, October 30, 2021, at about 2:00 am, the Police at Weija received a distress call from the security man at China mall that some persons were there with a dumping truck, tipping off rocks at the entrance of the China mall located behind the West Hills Mall.

"At the scene, the police observed that the entrance to the mall indeed had been blocked with rocks."

According to the Weija Divisional Police Command, they moved to the scene upon seeing the suspects when they had a call that there was a truck at the entrance dumping off rocks.

The suspects were given a hot chase and arrested.

"The two suspects have admitted to the offence and have been cautioned. All two suspects are presently in police custody, assisting with investigations," it added.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

