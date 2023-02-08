West Hills Mall incident: Autopsy report shows deceased had cannabis in his throat

The police pathologist found eight zipped packets of dry leaves that were likely drug-related in the deceased’s throat, tied with a piece of black polythene.

When submitted for forensic analysis in front of all parties involved, the recovered suspected narcotic substance proved positive for cannabis.

The Attorney General's office is being consulted to determine the next course of action for the police in light of the results of the post-mortem examination.

The police in a statement said "We would like to put on record that from the very beginning of this incident, the Police have involved all interested parties in the investigation process. It is therefore a matter of regret and great dismay, and we dare say un-Ghanaian that people who had all the information on the matter, would behave as though they had no idea of actions that were being taken by the police in respect of the case."

"It added: "we would like to urge the general public to exercise restraint and patience with matters that are under police investigation in order not to worsen the pain of those who are directly affected by such incidents."

The deceased, Shadrach Arloo died after an altercation with a police officer at the mall.

A video of the incident has gone viral, with the police launching an investigation.

The Mall has released a statement, explaining that its surveillance system captured the attempts by the officer to apprehend Arloo.

Accounts from eyewitnesses and Mall security indicated that the officer suspected Arloo was in possession of some illegal substances and asked to search his bag.

According to the accounts, the suspect removed something from his bag and swallowed it, prompting the altercation.

The Mall said its cameras captured an initial struggle as the officer attempted to handcuff the suspect.

The suspect eventually stopped struggling, appearing to be unwell.