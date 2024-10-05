Western Region: 28-year-old miner jailed 12 years for stabbing mason at Nsuaem

The court, presided over by Mrs Hathia Ama Manu, dismissed Ntiful’s explanation, stating that the punishment would serve as a deterrent to others, particularly the youth.

In addition to the prison sentence, Ntiful was ordered to pay GH¢10,000 in compensation.

Prosecutor, Superintendent Juliana Essel-Dadzie explained that both the complainant, James Adu, and Ntiful resided in Nsuaem in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality. On 4 June 2024, at around 8:30 pm, Adu noticed Ntiful standing beside a motorbike at his house and inquired about his purpose, even asking if he was looking for his landlord.

Ntiful remained silent, prompting Adu to approach him. Ntiful then ordered Adu to stay away, became furious, and began insulting him. A confrontation ensued, but other tenants intervened to prevent a fight.

A witness advised Adu to keep his distance as it was late and he could be attacked. Suddenly, Ntiful stabbed Adu with a knife, leading Adu to report the incident to the Nsuaem Police.

While the police searched for Ntiful, who had gone into hiding, they issued a medical report form to Adu for treatment. Adu later returned the form after receiving medical care.