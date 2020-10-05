Nene Tawiah Agblom II was arrested over the weekend, although his exact role in the activities of the separatist groups was not disclosed.

Meanwhile, the Osudoku Traditional Council has dissociated itself from the activities of both the sub-chief and the separatist groups.

In a statement, the Paramount Chief of the Osudoku Traditional Area, Aadegbor Ngmongmowuyaa Nene Kwesi Animle VI, described the activities of the secessionists as a heinous crime.

“It has been confirmed that one of our chiefs, Nene Tawiah Agblom II, has been picked up by the authorities for involving himself in the activities of the Western Togoland secession,” he said, as quoted by Myjoyonline.

“Considering his position and relationship with me as the Paramount Chief and the entire people of the Osudoku State, it became expedient to come out to disassociate myself and the Traditional Council and area completely from this diabolic agenda.”

It has been revealed that there are currently three separatist groups in the Volta region seeking independence from Ghana.

They are the Western Togoland separatist, the Homeland Study Group and the Western Togoland Restoration Front (WTRF).

Two weeks ago, the WTRF group went on rampage in the Volta region and blocked some of the main roads.

They also attacked the Aveyime and Mepe Police Stations and made away with some weapons after breaking into the armoury.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Police Service have so far picked up 31 of the secessionists.