According to him, the group would have gone ahead with their plans but for the intelligence gathered by the security agencies to thwart their efforts.

It has been revealed that there are currently three separatist groups in the Volta region seeking independence from Ghana.

They are the Western Togoland separatist, the Homeland Study Group and the Western Togoland Restoration Front (WTRF).

READ ALSO: Western Togoland group burns STC bus terminal in Ho

Western Togoland: 3 different separatist groups detected in Volta region

Last Friday, the WTRF group went on rampage in the Volta region and blocked some of the main roads.

They also attacked the Aveyime and Mepe Police Stations and made away with some weapons after breaking into the armoury.

Reacting to claims that there was intelligence failure on the part of Ghana’s security agencies, Oppong Nkrumah said the secessionists would have caused more havoc but for the early response from the security agencies.

The Information Minister explained that plans by the secessionists to burn down dams in the region and kidnap Ministers were thwarted.

"It’s never true there was an intelligence failure . . . dams, markets, bridges they wanted to blow up and burn, the kidnapping of Ministers from the volta region were all privy to the security agencies and were able to avert them,” Mr. Oppong Nkrumah told Peace FM.

“The first imminent set of threat has been dealt with but there are still some outstanding threats and the security agencies are working hard to bring sanity.”

Meanwhile, the Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Police Service have so far picked up 31 of the secessionists.