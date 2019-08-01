This follows government's suspension of the concession agreement it had with the company.

The government on Tuesday, July 31, 2019, announced the suspension, explaining that it had been necessitated due to the detection of fundamental and material breaches of PDS' obligation in the provision of Payment Securities (Demand Guarantees) for the transaction which have been discovered upon further due diligence.

But a statement issued and signed by Chief Executive Officer of PDS, William Hutton-Mensah, said it had taken note of government’s decision and that it has and will always act in good faith.

"PDS wishes to state far the record that it has always acted and will continue to act in good faith at all times. PDS will go through due process by complying with the terms of the Transaction.

"Agreements executed between it and ECG on one hand and GoG through MoF on the other hand," the statement said.