She announced that 90 percent of SHS in the country have been connected to free Wi-Fi.

"I can happily announce that 90% of Senior High Schools in the country have been connected to free Wi-Fi.

"The challenge now is how to replicate that in the Junior High schools as the Education Ministry seeks to introduce blended learning (a mixture of virtual learning and face to face) and so we will need to put in place the infrastructure to support such. It is one of our priority areas," she said in a Facebook post.

READ MORE: SHS and tertiary institutions to get free Wi-Fi - Bawumia

The government awarded the contract for the first batch of Wi-Fi installations in some second cycle and tertiary institutions in February 2020.

Bawumia promises free Wi-Fi for SHS

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia announced that the next administration of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will provide SHS and tertiary institutions across the country with free Wifi.

Speaking at the manifesto launch of the party, Bawumia said this was to boost learning among students and broaden the scope of Information, Communication, and Technology (ICT) education and research.

He said "The process has started and a contract has already been awarded. ECG is also leveling its fibre network across the country" adding that the government is expecting the work on the free wifi initiative to be completed by the year 2021.