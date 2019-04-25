A statement posted on the Police’s Twitter page said media reports that the teenage girls have been rescued are false.

This comes after the Daily Guide Newspaper reported Wednesday that the girls had been found and were receiving medical treatment at an unnamed health facility in Accra.

However, the Police said such reports are unfounded and cannot be confirmed by their outfit.

“The attention of the Police Administration has been drawn to a newspaper report in the Daily Guide edition of Wednesday April 24, 2019 titled ‘T’di Girls Rescued’ and wish to state that the report is false and cannot be confirmed by the Police,” the statement reads.

Residents in Takoradi have been tense in recent months following the kidnapping of three teenage girls in the regional capital.

The Police has so far managed to arrest the suspect, identified as Nigerian national Samuel Wilson Udoterg, but have not been able to extract much from him.

Earlier this month, the Police CID boss at a press conference disclosed that they had discovered the whereabouts of the girls.

DCOP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah said the police were putting measures in place to hand them to their families.

However, nothing has since been heard after that press conference, with parents of the kidnapped girls still soliciting answers from the police.

Meanwhile, the Police say they are working tirelessly to ensure the missing girls are rescued and returned to their families.

“The Police Administration is however assuring families of the kidnapped girls and the public that we are working tirelessly with partner agencies to rescue the kidnapped girls,” the statement added.