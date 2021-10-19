According to him, his community has not benefited anything from the government since 2017.
We’ve not seen any progress from your govt - Chief tells Akufo-Addo
Nana Afran Siah, The Acting President of Effutuakwa Traditional Area has described President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo’s government as shambolic.
He said though the President has initiated some projects, the Chiefs and people of Effutuakwa are yet to see fruits from those policies due to how poor the Assin Central and the Effutuakwa Traditional Area is.
The Chief added that she has never seen good roads in Assin Central since she was born.
The Chief hinted that all their roads are bad especially their town roads, and appealed to the President to help construct their deplorable roads for them.
“We have a problem with the potholes on our roads. I have come off age yet I have never seen an asphalt road in this Municipality. We know most of the other political people in parliament and when they come here, they call you bad names due to our roads. So, we the chiefs of Effutuakwa are begging you to give us at least 50kilometres of tarred roads. So, we can say it was during your tenure of office that Assin Fosu had an asphalt road”.
In responding to the Chief’s request, President Akuffo Addo promised to ensure that all their needs are fulfilled.
He also promised to improve the Assin Fosu Immigration Training Centre in the Municipality.
