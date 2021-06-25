Who caused Ghana’s $170 million judgement debt? – Paul Adom-Otchere asks

He said though the two main political parties; the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are blaming each other for the $170 million judgement debt, it is important trace the people who caused it.

In an editorial on his popular show on Metro TV, Mr. Adom-Otchere wondered why the drafters of the contract included so many clauses that were detrimental to Ghana and asked whether it was those who drafted it the cause of the problem or those who abrogated the contract.

“Who put those clauses in the contract? Why did the person put those clauses in that contract? Why are we gifting such a huge amount of money to a company who did no work?”, he asked.

He said looking at the financial challenges Ghana face, it is preposterous that the country entered into so many power agreements that were detrimental to the public purse.

Mr. Adom-Otchere said it is shocking that some of the state officials who signed the contract are talking and apportioning blames.

“I’m totally shocked that the people who gave the clauses to the company have the effrontery to speak.”

He argued that the blame game should be relegated to the background and the fundamental question of who drafted the contract should be brought to the fore.

“I think the first and fundamental duty is to find out who penned the contract. What did the person put in to protect the Ghanaian purse? Who had his eyes closed and hands tied when drafting the contract?”, he queried.

Pulse Ghana

According to Adom-Otchere, Parliament must draft a standard contract for all the things we do.

"Parliament must draft a standard contract for Energy and a standard contract for all the things we do. Parliament must have a template that whenever you sign a contract you cannot have clauses that are detrimental to Ghana in there."

The GPCC dragged the government of Ghana to the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) after an official termination in 2018, demanding compensation from the government for a breach of the contract.

The court subsequently awarded the company an amount of $170 million to be paid by Ghana.