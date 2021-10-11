Dr. Afari-Gyan said: "I don’t think same-sex marriage can be justified on grounds of human rights."

In a statement, he said: "the freedom to make one’s own choices, exercise personal initiative and develop oneself."

"I am also aware that some of the factors we consider to be human rights today, such as the right to education, good drinking water and shelter, and the rights of women, workers, and children, were not considered to be so in times past.

"However, if we look critically at the factors that have become part of the body of human rights, it is clear that their essence is the improvement of the human condition and the protection and perpetuation of the human race.

"So to say that something is a human right is to say that it is good for every human being to have it because it improves the quality and dignity of the human species," he added.

The Dormaahene who is also a Justice of the High Court said "I am a judge, but if there is something that will destroy our culture and society, I'll not support it; and I don’t think as a country we should tolerate it.".

In a viral video on social media, he strongly opposed same-sex marriage.

He said: "I joined the chiefs and the people of Subrikrom in my traditional area for communal work, and I found it necessary to speak on the matter of same-sex marriage, which is un-Ghanaian, evil, and against our culture."

He asked who will marry all the beautiful women if we allow such a practice in the country.

The bill threatens the very existence of LGBTQI people, meaning that they are perpetually put in a position where they are subjected to physical and psychological violence endorsed by the state.