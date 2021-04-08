Why Kasoa teenage killers cannot be jailed for more than 5 years – Police explains

Many have wondered which sort of punishment will be prescribed for the suspects since they are still juveniles.

Reacting to this, the PRO for the Central Regional Police Command, DSP Irene Oppong, said the suspects cannot be jailed beyond five years due to their ages.

“In the case of a juvenile, the sentence can’t exceed five years. In some instances, they can be sentenced for only three years and that depends on the discretion of the judge,” she said on Kumasi-based Hello FM, as quoted by GHpage.

“As we speak, there is no documentary evidence to prove whether their ages are 16 or 17. Therefore we are looking forward to getting their weighing cards or birth certificates.

In case we do not get any of these, then the police investigator will have to them to an expert to determine their ages.”