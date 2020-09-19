The EC on Friday began the exhibition of the new voters’ register to offer Ghanaians the opportunity to verify their names and other data on the electoral roll.

However, Mr. Norgbey said more than 21,000 persons in his constituency had their names missing from the register.

He, therefore, accused the EC of foul play and a deliberate attempt to disenfranchise some Ghanaians.

MP for Ashaiman, Ernest Henry Norgbey

“We have identified over 21,000 names that have been deleted from the register and it is just unfortunate that this has happened,” he told Accra-based Citi FM.

“We had a very peaceful registration in Ashaiman. There was no chaos. There was nothing untoward and at the end of the exercise, everything was smooth.”

The Ashaiman MP is not the only legislator to have lamented the situation, with Minority Leader and MP for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, also raising similar concerns.

Mr. Norgbey said majority of the people whose names are missing from the register from the Volta and Northern regions.

“So it shouldn’t be that during the exhibition, our names will not be on the register, including myself, the MP of the constituency. It’s just unfortunate that this is happening.

“Be that it may, it also appears that it’s a deliberate attempt by the EC to remove certain categories of people from the register because if you look at the number of people from both the Volta Region and the Northern Region that have been deleted, it could be a deliberate attempt,” he added.