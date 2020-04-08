The donation comprised of a GHs 100,000 cheque to the Covid-19 fund and GHs 900,000 worth of their products - Viking Rice, Frytol Vegetable Oil, Frytol seasoning, Largo soap, Jamaa soap & Alife soap.

The donation was made to the Ministry of Information and received by the sector minister, Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah on behalf of the government of Ghana during the press briefing in Accra.

The team from Wilmar Africa was led by the General Manager, Kwame Wiafe. In presenting their support, he said the GHs100,000 cash is intended to support the COVID 19 fund established by government, while the products go the help the vulnerable in society who are the most hit by the partial lockdown.

He said “Wilmar Africa appreciates the effort and plans the Government continues to put in place to curb the spread of Corona virus in Ghana. As a socially responsible company, we are delighted to be partners in assisting the vulnerable especially during this lockdown period”.

Receiving the donation, the Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and Senior Minister, Yaw Osaafo Marfo, thanked the team for their kind gesture and reaffirmed government’s commitment in the fight against the spread of COVID 19. He also assured them that the products will go a long way to alleviate the plight of the underprivileged in our society.

Wilmar International is the world’s leading integrated multinational Agribusiness group with head office in Singapore and operates 850 factories in 35 countries across 5 continents including Asia & Africa and generates in excess of $ 40 Billion annual turnover.

General Manager of Wilmar Africa, Kwame Wiafe speaking at the press briefing with Head of Marketing, Patience Mpereh holding the dummy cheque

In Ghana, Wilmar operates an integrated business model in the agriculture sector with holding interest in Benso Oil Palm Plantation (BOPP) – a leading oil palm plantation business and which is listed on Ghana’s stock exchange. Wilmar Africa Ltd, which its manufacturing arm in Ghana is one of largest manufacturing business entities and are the producers of Frytol Cooking Oil and importers of

Fortune Rice brands among others. Wilmar directly employs over 3,000 staff in Ghana and is one of the largest taxpayer with annual tax contribution of over Ghc200 million into the national coffers.

The company continues to sensitize the public using various media platforms on making personal hygiene a habit and the need to stay safe during this covid-19 season.