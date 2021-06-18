Withdraw policemen from bullion van duties if... - Kwame Sefa-Kayi charges IGP

The host of “Kokrokoo” on Peace FM said failure by the banks to purchase such vans should let to the withdrawal of the police on such duties.

He believed the banks have what it takes to purchase armoured bullion vans, so any of them that fails to comply with the directive should face the penalty.

''As for me, I support the IGP that, by the end of this month, if you don't provide security . . . he should withdraw all the Policemen. Because it's like taking your children out there to die," he stressed.

His comments comes after the IGP warned that banks have to purchase bulletproof bullion vans by the end of July hence the police will withdraw their services.

Pulse Ghana

The IGP, James Oppong-Boanuh, in a statement to the press, reminded the banks of an earlier agreement between them and the Police to purchase fortified bullion vans to safeguard his officers.

“The IGP is also reminding the Association of Bankers to provide fortified armoured vehicles for carting currencies by the close of June 2021 as earlier agreed between them and the Police Service, lest the Police withdraws its officers for escort duties’,’ the statement read.