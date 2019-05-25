They allegedly lured her by pretending to offer her spiritual assistance for her husband to be more responsible.

The victim who suffered deep cuts on her left cheek and mouth with her right forefinger cut off is currently on admission at St Dominic Hospital in Akwatia.

Information gathered indicates the suspect, Humu Iddrisu, who is a friend to the victim recommended the suspected Pastor – who is on the run – to help her fix her marital predicament by making her husband who has shirked responsibility in taking care of their children to be more responsible.

On the fateful day, the suspect lured the victim to take Ghc13,000 belonging to her husband to see the Pastor for the spiritual help.

They lodged at Seth Mensah Guest House around 3pm but around 7:00pm the suspects took the victim to an uncompleted building 500 meters away from the Guest House where the Pastor forcibly gave the victim a concoction as part of the rituals.

The victim suddenly became weak after taking the concoction.

The suspects swiftly hit her head with cement block and bolted.

The victim told Police that, she regained consciousness after few minutes though the suspects thought she was dead. She said while lying motionless she heard the Pastor telling his accomplice that he was going to bring something from the nearby bush.

According to the victim, she quickly gathered strength and struggled with her friend, suspect – Humu Iddrisu – biting her severely on her cheeks before she managed to escape to the guest house and screamed for help.

Workers at the Guest House quickly called the Police around 10:45pm upon which the Police Patrol Team at Awaham junction responded swiftly, rushed the victim who was bleeding profusely to the St.Dominic Hospital where she is currently on admission.

Police investigations led to the arrest of the Humu Iddrisu, but the Pastor is at large.

Police also retrieved the Ghc13,000 which was in possession of the victim from the crime scene. It is highly suspected that the suspects attempted to rather use the victim for sacrifice.

The Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh told Starr News that the suspect will be put before Court on May 27, 2019 while efforts are underway to arrest the Pastor.

Credit: Starrfm.com.gh