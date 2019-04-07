Woman, 45, abducted, raped and murdered at Breman Asikuma SHS

Police say they discovered the body of the deceased in a forest in a pool of blood, wearing a black stretch trousers removed to the knee level in a prone position.

According to the police, authorities at the Breman Asikuma SHS called at the Asikuma police station and reported that at about 3:00 am on Saturday, they heard someone shouting that “they are killing me”.

Examination of the body revealed a deep cut on the right side of the head and the forehead with bruises on the face.

Also, police found a blouse with blood stains hanged on a tree with drag marks on the ground about 20 meters to the scene.

Furthermore, broken cement blocks with blood stains on them suspected to have been used in committing the crime were seen at the scene.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at our lady of Grace Hospital Breman Asikuma.