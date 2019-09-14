The deceased identified as Mavis Akolbila was found in a pool of blood with multiple knife wounds on her body in a room at her house.

Meanwhile, the deceased's husband, William Akolbila, was also lying unconscious with a mutilated penis.

Police have lunched investigation into matter. However, the body of the deceased as been sent to the Tamale Teaching Hospital Morgue for autopsy.

Mr. Akolbila has also rushed to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for treatment.

The police suspect a misunderstanding over sex led to the fatal confrontation between the couple.

The Savelugu Municipal Police Commander, DSP Twumasi, said the police retrieved two knives from the room with blood on them

According to him, the deceased's husband has refused to tell police about the incident. Aside from his request for water, he goes mute anytime he is questioned about what ensued between him and his wife, the DSP Twumasi said.