This declaration comes amidst concerns that international aid and development assistance to Ghana might be affected by the controversial legislation.
World Bank says it has longstanding relationship with Ghana despite anti-LGBTQ+ Bill
The World Bank Group has emphasized its ongoing commitment to its relationship with Ghana, despite the passage of the Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill by the country's parliament.
Speculations have arisen suggesting that the Bretton Woods institutions - World Bank and IMF - could potentially cut aid to Ghana if the anti-gay bill becomes law. The Finance Ministry recently fueled these speculations by cautioning President Akufo-Addo against assenting to the bill, citing the possible loss of over $3 billion in World Bank funding for various programs and projects.
However, JoyNews has reported a spokesperson for the World Bank as stating that the institution has not made any decisions to alter its cooperation with Ghana on development programs due to the anti-gay bill.
"The World Bank Group has a longstanding and productive relationship with Ghana," the spokesperson was quoted as saying by myjoyonline.com.
The spokesperson declined to take a definitive stance on the passage of the anti-gay bill, noting that it would be premature to do so.
"The Bill has not yet been signed into Law. We generally do not comment on Bills," the spokesperson added.
It however remains to be seen what the World Bank’s posturing would be if the bill is finally signed into law.
