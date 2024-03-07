World Bank says it has longstanding relationship with Ghana despite anti-LGBTQ+ Bill

Speculations have arisen suggesting that the Bretton Woods institutions - World Bank and IMF - could potentially cut aid to Ghana if the anti-gay bill becomes law. The Finance Ministry recently fueled these speculations by cautioning President Akufo-Addo against assenting to the bill, citing the possible loss of over $3 billion in World Bank funding for various programs and projects.

However, JoyNews has reported a spokesperson for the World Bank as stating that the institution has not made any decisions to alter its cooperation with Ghana on development programs due to the anti-gay bill.

"The World Bank Group has a longstanding and productive relationship with Ghana," the spokesperson was quoted as saying by myjoyonline.com.

The spokesperson declined to take a definitive stance on the passage of the anti-gay bill, noting that it would be premature to do so.

"The Bill has not yet been signed into Law. We generally do not comment on Bills," the spokesperson added.