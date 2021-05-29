RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

World Menstrual Hygiene Day: Total Woman Network provides sanitary pads to girls

A non-governmental organization known as Total Woman Network that empowers young girls struggling to access sanitary pads has provided about one thousand sanitary pads to them.

Total Woman Network donates sanitary pads to girls
Total Woman Network donates sanitary pads to girls Pulse Ghana

The NGO based in Teshie in Accra donated the sanitary kits to girls in three schools at Anyaa Sowutuom constituency, namely Dimona, Knowledge Hill, and Standard Foundation and the Teshie Camp 2 school in the Ledzokuku constituency.

Recommended articles

Considering the fact that females make a high number of the population and experience monthly menstruation, menstrual hygiene is significant for the holistic development of the female from healthy lives to equitable education, to ensuring gender equality and empowerment.

Founder of Total Woman Network, Edna Quartey
Founder of Total Woman Network, Edna Quartey Pulse Ghana

The Founder of Total Woman Network, Edna Quartey, said the NGO is focused on providing reusable sanitary kits which is more hygienic and fashionable, creating awareness and provides training for women and girls on personal and menstrual hygiene and the less privileged adding that her mission is to ensure access to quality sustainable feminine hygiene for girls and women in Ghana who otherwise go without menstrual health management and reproductive health education and provide sanitary hygiene solution.

Total Woman Network donates sanitary pads to girls
Total Woman Network donates sanitary pads to girls Pulse Ghana

She said the "aim of the donation is to create awareness that changes negative social forms around menstrual hygiene, engage decision-makers to increase the political priority and catalyse action for menstrual health at the global, national and local level."

Sanitary pads
Sanitary pads Pulse Ghana

Some of the girls who benefited from the free sanitary pads said while in school, it has become harder to afford them and thanked Total Woman Ghana for coming to their aid.

Total Woman Network donates sanitary pads to girls
Total Woman Network donates sanitary pads to girls Pulse Ghana

The girls were also educated on the alarming rate of teenage pregnancies recorded in the country.

The Menstrual Hygiene day was to create an enabling environment for the implementation of menstrual hygiene and management interventions. It will also ensure women and girls have access to safe and hygienic products.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

SAD: How a 54-year-old caregiver maltreated an 11-month-old baby who later died

SAD: How a 54-year-old caregiver maltreated an 11-month-old baby who later died

VIDEO: Thieves caught attempting to steal blood from Korle Bu

Thieves caught allegedly attempting to steal blood from Korle Bu

Video: Kennedy Agyapong names alleged killer of Ahmed Suale

Kennedy Agyapong

Video: “Go and curse Nam1 and leave me alone” - Twene Jonas fires again

Asantehene and Twene Jonas