World Menstrual Hygiene Day: Total Woman Network provides sanitary pads to girls

Considering the fact that females make a high number of the population and experience monthly menstruation, menstrual hygiene is significant for the holistic development of the female from healthy lives to equitable education, to ensuring gender equality and empowerment.

The Founder of Total Woman Network, Edna Quartey, said the NGO is focused on providing reusable sanitary kits which is more hygienic and fashionable, creating awareness and provides training for women and girls on personal and menstrual hygiene and the less privileged adding that her mission is to ensure access to quality sustainable feminine hygiene for girls and women in Ghana who otherwise go without menstrual health management and reproductive health education and provide sanitary hygiene solution.

She said the "aim of the donation is to create awareness that changes negative social forms around menstrual hygiene, engage decision-makers to increase the political priority and catalyse action for menstrual health at the global, national and local level."

Some of the girls who benefited from the free sanitary pads said while in school, it has become harder to afford them and thanked Total Woman Ghana for coming to their aid.

The girls were also educated on the alarming rate of teenage pregnancies recorded in the country.