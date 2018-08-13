Pulse.com.gh logo
Woyome refunds GH¢4.6m out of GH¢51 judgment debt


Woyome has paid ¢4.6 million of the debt owed the State.

Alfred Agbesi Woyome, the Ghanaian businessman whose name has gained currency in the country for collecting GH¢51.2 million judgement debt, has finally refunded the money to the state.

He has paid ¢4.6 million of the debt owed the state.

This was made known by the Auditor-General when he appeared before the Parliament's Public Accounts Committee.

The Controller and Accountant General, Eugene Ofosuhene revealed that "Monies collected or recovered from the garnisheed order ¢167,565.62 and monies paid as a result of settlement is ¢4.5 million so the two sum up to the ¢4.667.566.62 million."

He said "We have a letter from the AG’s office to support the payment. The letter dated 8th of March 2018 was written to the Auditor General. And paragraph four says: kindly find below the computation of payments made by the Mr. Woyome based on the terms of settlement and the proceeds from the garnishee. Monies collected or recovered from the garnishee order GHc167, 565.62 and monies paid as a result of settlement, GHc4.5 million. So the two sum up to the GHc4, 667,566.62."

play

 

In 2015, the counsel for the businessman, Osafo Buabeng promised that the money would be paid before the end of the year but that did not happen.

The ruling by the Supreme court ordering Woyome to pay back to the State follows a review of the court's own earlier decision sought by former Attorney General and Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu who insisted that Woyome, like Waterville and Isofoton, had no valid contract to be paid any amount by the state in judgement debt.

The Supreme Court ruled in favour of Amidu and directed Isofoton and Waterville to pay back monies paid them in judgement debt.

It said the contracts which formed the basis for the claims by the two companies did not exist in law for want of Parliamentary ratification as required by law.

Not satisfied with the ruling of the court, the citizen vigilante, as he would describe himself, went back to the Court asking it to review its own decision on Woyome and the Attorney General whom he joined to the suit against Waterville and Isofoton.

Woyome had been paid GH¢51. 2 million in three tranches of 17 million each under pretext of providing financial engineering to government for the construction of stadia for the CAN 2008.

